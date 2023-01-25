Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Hughes, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inputs data into his tablet during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 17:00
Location:
