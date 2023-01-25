Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 7 of 12]

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Hughes, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inputs data into his tablet during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 7610791
    VIRIN: 230125-F-SW533-1009
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    RFNAFB
    354th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

