U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron perform maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7610794
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-SW533-1042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
