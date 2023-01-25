U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron, line up on the runway for takeoff as part of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 are able to test and perfect the Agile Combat Employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|01.25.2023
|01.31.2023 17:00
|7610793
|230125-F-SW533-1020
|2968x2374
|2.55 MB
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|1
|1
