Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Hughes, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, puts away tools during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

