    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 8 of 12]

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Hughes, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, puts away tools during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 7610792
    VIRIN: 230125-F-SW533-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    RFNAFB
    354th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

