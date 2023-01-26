New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen

Staff Sgt. Michael White, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, speaks to Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, while touring a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. Personnel from all squadrons assigned to the 15th Wing demonstrated their mission capabilities and highlighted total force partnerships during several immersion tours with the 15th Wing’s new command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

