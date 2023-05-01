New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen

Staff Sgt. Sileena Middleton, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory technician, highlights laboratory services to Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2023. The dental laboratory provides bridges, crowns and other dental appliances to ensure mission readiness for Airmen assigned in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023