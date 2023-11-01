Lt. Col. Tracy Gilmore, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, leads Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, through a vehicle maintenance hangar during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2023. The 647th LRS sorts and delivers supplies and equipment for the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 7609341 VIRIN: 230111-F-JA727-0090 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.23 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.