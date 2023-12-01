Personnel assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2023. The squadron supports base structures, utilities, pavements and grounds, mechanical systems and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 21:13
|Photo ID:
|7609344
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-JA727-0472
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.55 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT