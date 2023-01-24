Lt. Col. Paul Lopez, 19th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, during an F-22 Raptor demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2023. The 19th FS is comprised of active-duty Airmen who work as a part of a total force team alongside the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 199th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 7609342 VIRIN: 230124-F-JA727-0176 Resolution: 5746x3875 Size: 6.54 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.