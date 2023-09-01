Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 3 of 9]

    New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, speaks to personnel assigned to the 15th Comptroller Squadron during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2023. The 15th CPTS supports over 38,000 Air Force personnel and families in Hawaii with financial services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    command chief
    immersion
    15th Wing
    647th ABG

