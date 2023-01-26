Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 7609346 VIRIN: 230126-F-JA727-0092 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.28 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.