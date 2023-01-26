Staff Sgt. Michael White, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Cameron Williams, 15th AMXS crew chief, instruct Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, while hydro-servicing a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. AMXS is responsible for flight line maintenance required to launch and recover sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 21:13
|Photo ID:
|7609346
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-JA727-0092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
