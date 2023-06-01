Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, introduces himself to Airmen assigned to the 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. Medical logistics is responsible for acquiring and distributing medical supplies throughout the 15th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 21:12 Photo ID: 7609338 VIRIN: 230106-F-JA727-0145 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.65 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.