Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, introduces himself to Airmen assigned to the 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. Medical logistics is responsible for acquiring and distributing medical supplies throughout the 15th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7609338
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-JA727-0145
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
This work, New command chief immerses with 15th Wing Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
