230128-N-WM182-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dustin Dover, from Bullard, Texas, conducts an inspection of a weapons elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7607037
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-WM182-1006
|Resolution:
|3925x6135
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Inspection On A Weapons Elevator [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT