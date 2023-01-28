Sailors Conduct Inspection On A Weapons Elevator

230128-N-WM182-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dustin Dover, from Bullard, Texas, conducts an inspection of a weapons elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

