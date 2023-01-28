Sailor Trouble Shoots Helicopter Component

230128-N-NX635-1015 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Austin Whitehead, from Cottonwood, Ala., and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Rowland, from Richmond, Ky., troubleshoot the WRA 31 trigger pulse amplifier of an E-2C Hawkeye aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

