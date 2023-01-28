Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Directs Aircraft [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailor Directs Aircraft

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230128-N-NX635-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7607032
    VIRIN: 230128-N-NX635-1060
    Resolution: 3599x4499
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Directs Aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck

