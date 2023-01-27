Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanding Officer Speaks To The Crew [Image 1 of 7]

    Commanding Officer Speaks To The Crew

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230127-N-XK462-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), speaks to the crew over the ship’s public address system. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7607031
    VIRIN: 230127-N-XK462-1012
    Resolution: 2804x2003
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding Officer Speaks To The Crew [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanding Officer Speaks To The Crew
    Sailor Directs Aircraft
    U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription
    Sailor Trouble Shoots Helicopter Component
    Sailors Communicate With Pilot
    Sailors Transport Ordnance
    Sailors Conduct Inspection On A Weapons Elevator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Commanding Officer
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT