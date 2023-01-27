Commanding Officer Speaks To The Crew

230127-N-XK462-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), speaks to the crew over the ship’s public address system. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

