230128-N-NX635-1042 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors transport ordnance on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 10:16 Photo ID: 7607036 VIRIN: 230128-N-NX635-1042 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 5.39 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Transport Ordnance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.