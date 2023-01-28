230128-N-NX635-1042 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors transport ordnance on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7607036
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-NX635-1042
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Transport Ordnance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
