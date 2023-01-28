U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription

230128-N-KU796-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hunter Buker, from Fredrick, Colo., writes a prescription for a Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7607033
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-KU796-1034
|Resolution:
|4288x2854
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
