U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription

230128-N-KU796-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hunter Buker, from Fredrick, Colo., writes a prescription for a Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

