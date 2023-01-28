Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230128-N-KU796-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hunter Buker, from Fredrick, Colo., writes a prescription for a Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7607033
    VIRIN: 230128-N-KU796-1034
    Resolution: 4288x2854
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Writes Prescription [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

