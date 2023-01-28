Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Communicate With Pilot [Image 5 of 7]

    Sailors Communicate With Pilot

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230128-N-NX635-1067 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors direct an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7607035
    VIRIN: 230128-N-NX635-1067
    Resolution: 4276x2405
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Communicate With Pilot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck

