Sailors Communicate With Pilot

230128-N-NX635-1067 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors direct an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA