    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230121-N-JO162-1094 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 21, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) transits the Suez Canal Jan. 21, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:35
    Photo ID: 7596403
    VIRIN: 230121-N-JO162-1094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 492.29 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    transit
    guided-missile destroyer
    Suez Canal
    USS Truxton

