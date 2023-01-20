Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230121-N-JO162-1009 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 21, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Charmaine March and Information Technician 1st Class Thomas Cross stand security force watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 21, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

