230121-N-JO162-1071 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 21, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Austin McFatter, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Brian Dwyer and Sonar Technician 1st Class Rochelle Hyduke stand security force watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 21, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:35 Photo ID: 7596402 VIRIN: 230121-N-JO162-1071 Resolution: 5729x3819 Size: 504.39 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.