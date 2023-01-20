USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal

230121-N-JO162-1027 SUEZ CANAL (Jan. 21, 2023) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) stand security force watch during a transit of the Suez Canal, Jan. 21, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023
Date Posted: 01.22.2023
Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY