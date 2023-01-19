USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat

230119-N-JO162-1026 EILAT, Israel (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors secure the anchor aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while preparing to exit port in Eilat, Israel, Jan. 19. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

