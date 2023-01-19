USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat

230119-N-JO162-1013 EILAT, Israel (Jan. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Aqil Green, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Orlando Orta look on as Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Chase Winslow, center right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Victor Garcia place the anchor at the dip aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while preparing to exit port in Eilat, Israel, Jan. 19. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 Photo ID: 7596394 Location: EILAT, IL