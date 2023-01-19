230119-N-JO162-1021 EILAT, Israel (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors place the anchor at the dip aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) wle preparing to exit port in Eilat, Israel, Jan. 19. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:35 Photo ID: 7596395 VIRIN: 230119-N-JO162-1021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 786.03 KB Location: EILAT, IL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.