Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat

    EILAT, ISRAEL

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230119-N-JO162-1021 EILAT, Israel (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors place the anchor at the dip aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) wle preparing to exit port in Eilat, Israel, Jan. 19. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:35
    Photo ID: 7596395
    VIRIN: 230119-N-JO162-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 786.03 KB
    Location: EILAT, IL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat
    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal
    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat
    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal
    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal
    USS Truxton (DDG 103) Transits Suez Canal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Israel
    sea and anchor
    USS Truxton
    port visit
    Eilat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT