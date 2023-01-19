230119-N-JO162-1039 EILAT, Israel (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors haul in lines aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while preparing to exit port in Eilat, Israel, Jan. 19, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 01:35 Photo ID: 7596400 VIRIN: 230119-N-JO162-1039 Resolution: 4446x2964 Size: 774.28 KB Location: EILAT, IL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Departs Eilat [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.