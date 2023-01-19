Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets Airmen and their families here at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. “As you know, when we love something, we are prepared to work hard for it and that is what all of you do,” Harris told the Airmen. Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken