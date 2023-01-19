U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets Airmen and their families at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. “History is going to speak about you being here at this very moment and how you stood firm and stood strong for our country,” Harris told the Airmen. Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 16:47 Photo ID: 7596246 VIRIN: 230119-F-XK427-532 Resolution: 3864x2574 Size: 5.06 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.