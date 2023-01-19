Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base [Image 2 of 11]

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves to Airmen and their families as she exits Air Force Two at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. “This is an extraordinary time in the history of our country and the history of our world for all of you to serve with such courage and sacrifice at this moment,” Harris told the Airmen. Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 7596238
    VIRIN: 230119-F-XK427-192
    Resolution: 1858x1238
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vice President
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Kamala Harris
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    944th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT