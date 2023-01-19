Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, escorts U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as she waves to Airmen and their families here at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. Harris visited with Airmen and their families during her visit and told them, “The President of the United States and I are so proud of you because you guys really know what it means to care about our country.” Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023