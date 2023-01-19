Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Van Brunt, 944th Fighter Wing commander, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. Harris visited with Airmen and their families during her visit and told them, “As you know, when we love something, we are prepared to work hard for it and that is what all of you do.” Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

