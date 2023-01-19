Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

Airmen and their families wait for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to debark Air Force Two at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. “The President of the United States and I are so proud of you because you guys really know what it means to care about our country,” Harris told the Airmen. Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

