Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exits Air Force Two upon being greeted by leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. Harris visited with Airmen and their families during her visit and told them, “History is going to speak about you being here at this very moment and how you stood firm and stood strong for our country.” Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

