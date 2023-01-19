Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base [Image 3 of 11]

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exits Air Force Two upon being greeted by leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. Harris visited with Airmen and their families during her visit and told them, “History is going to speak about you being here at this very moment and how you stood firm and stood strong for our country.” Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 7596239
    VIRIN: 230119-F-XK427-226
    Resolution: 2555x1702
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vice President
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Kamala Harris
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    944th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT