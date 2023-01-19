Vice President Kamala Harris visits Airmen, families at Luke Air Force Base

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets Airmen and their families at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022. “This is an extraordinary time in the history of our country and the history of our world for all of you to serve with such courage and sacrifice at this moment,” Harris told the Airmen. Harris traveled to Arizona to highlight efforts to create a clean energy economy for all Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

