221201-N-LZ409-1043 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, and their families attend a tree lighting ceremony hosted by Morale Welfare and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7594186
|VIRIN:
|221201-N-LZ409-1043
|Resolution:
|4088x2721
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
