Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Holds Tree Lighting Ceremony

221201-N-LZ409-1043 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, and their families attend a tree lighting ceremony hosted by Morale Welfare and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

