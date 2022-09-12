Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Tour for Island School

221209-N-LZ409-1029 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, speaks to Island School students and teachers at the veterans memorial during a tour. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

Date Taken: 12.09.2022
Location: KEKAHA, HI, US