    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Holiday Party [Image 6 of 10]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Holiday Party

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    221209-N-LZ409-2088 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2022) Pacific Missile Range Facility's (PMRF), Barking Sands, Diversity Committee give a presentation during a command holiday party. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Holiday Party [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    command holiday party

