221217-N-ML137-1016 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, wave to bystanders during the Waimea Light Parade. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7594188
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-ML137-1016
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|WAIMEA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in the Waimea Light Parade [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
