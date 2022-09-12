221209-N-LZ409-1042 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2022) Students from Island School present a lei at the Lua Kupapa`u O Nohili Crypt during a tour of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|12.09.2022
|01.19.2023 17:42
|7594189
|221018-N-LZ409-1000
|4348x2894
|1.37 MB
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|1
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Tour for Island School [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
