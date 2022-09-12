Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts a Tour for Island School

221209-N-LZ409-1042 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2022) Students from Island School present a lei at the Lua Kupapa`u O Nohili Crypt during a tour of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

