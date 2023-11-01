Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Albatross Egg Sweep

230111-N-ML137-1001 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Jan. 11, 2023) Brooke McFarland, the natural resources manager for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, shows a map to a group of volunteers displaying the areas of the installation they will be searching during an albatross egg sweep. This event is part of PMRF’s annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program whose purpose is to collect viable albatross eggs from hazardous areas on the base in order to send them to safer nests on other parts of the island. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

