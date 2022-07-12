Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Albatross Egg Sweep [Image 10 of 10]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Albatross Egg Sweep

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    221207-N-ML137-1001 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2022) An albatross stands over their egg at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF conducts an annual Laysan Albatross translocation program which removes albatross eggs from the hazardous areas of the installation in support of the Bird Hazard Strike Program. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services)

    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    Laysan Albatross translocation program

