Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Albatross Egg Sweep

221207-N-ML137-1001 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2022) An albatross stands over their egg at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF conducts an annual Laysan Albatross translocation program which removes albatross eggs from the hazardous areas of the installation in support of the Bird Hazard Strike Program. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services)

