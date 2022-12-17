Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in the Waimea Light Parade

221217-N-LZ409-1112 WAIMEA, Hawaii (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Joseph Joshua, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Deion Sherwood, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, wave to bystanders during the Waimea Light Parade. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumental multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

