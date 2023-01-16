U.S. Sailors Haul Replenishment Supplies

230116-N-PA221-1224 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Amir Muhammad, left, from North Charleston, S.C., and Logistics Specialist Dakarie Porter, from Boston, haul cargo during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

