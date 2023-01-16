230116-N-KU796-1285 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 10:44
|Photo ID:
|7590230
|VIRIN:
|230116-N-KU796-1285
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Lower A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 56 of 56], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT