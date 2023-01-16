230116-N-KU796-1039 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors move cargo in the hangar bay on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 7590229 VIRIN: 230116-N-KU796-1039 Resolution: 3380x2250 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Move Cargo In Hangar Bay [Image 56 of 56], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.