230116-N-KU796-1296 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 7590231 VIRIN: 230116-N-KU796-1296 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Lower A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 56 of 56], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.