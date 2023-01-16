230116-N-MH015-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors organize mail in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 7590236 VIRIN: 230116-N-MH015-1003 Resolution: 3883x2774 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Sort Mail [Image 56 of 56], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.