    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 43 of 56]

    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230116-N-MH015-1005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) The Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 10:44
    Photo ID: 7590235
    VIRIN: 230117-N-MH015-1005
    Resolution: 3430x2450
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 56 of 56], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

