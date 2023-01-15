230116-N-PA221-1122 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 transports cargo from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

